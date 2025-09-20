India progressing with courage, confidence under Viksit Bharat: PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra

NEW DELHI: "India is progressing with courage and confidence under Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, driven by the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’," remarked Dr PK Mishra, who is the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Saturday, Dr Mishra congratulated the graduating MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD students, while commending the institution’s impressive rise to sixth place among India’s leading IIMs.

Extending his congratulations to students and their families, Dr Mishra emphasised that success is a collective achievement, made possible through the unwavering support of teachers, families, and peers. "This degree carries all their love, patience and support along with your own efforts," he noted.

Reflecting on global challenges, Dr Mishra outlined the complexities of the current economic landscape, referencing the Covid-19 pandemic, trade wars, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and rapid technological disruption. He reiterated that India is navigating this environment with resilience under the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, driven by the guiding principle of "Reform, Perform and Transform."

Dr Mishra highlighted India’s emergence as a global innovation powerhouse, home to over 100 unicorns and 1.9 lakh startups. He spotlighted several key government initiatives, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Fund, the IndiaAI Mission, and the Deep Tech Fund of Funds.

Focusing on human resource development, Dr Mishra stressed that technical skills alone are not sufficient. He underlined the importance of attitude, teamwork, openness, mutual respect, humility, ethics, transparency, and objectivity. "Teamwork is probably much more important than individual brilliance," he remarked.

He encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, given the rapidly evolving nature of knowledge in today’s world. He also spoke of the challenges in embedding values across large organisations and the need for sustained motivation.

On administrative reforms, Dr Mishra discussed the strategic transformation in personnel management since 2014, aimed at building a modern 21st-century civil service. A major reform has been the revamp of the empanelment process for senior positions such as Joint Secretary, Additional Secretary, and Secretary to the Government of India.