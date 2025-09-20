Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; search operations underway

NEW DELHI: Multiple schools in Delhi allegedly received bomb threats on, prompting large-scale search operations by the police and bomb disposal squads. Authorities swiftly cordoned off the affected areas and evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure.

A senior police officer confirmed that four FIRs under the Arms Act had been registered in connection with the ongoing investigation. “The arrested people were identified as Abbas alias Guddu Chundha (45), Ishrat (45), Altaf (22), Ayaan alias Salman (23), and Armaan (22),” he added.

Police sources said that search operations were still underway at several schools and that they were working with specialised agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff. Officials have stated that the threats are being taken “extremely seriously” and that further questioning of the arrested individuals is in progress.

While authorities have not confirmed any link between the arrested individuals and the bomb threats, senior officials said they were investigating all possible angles. Parents have been advised to remain calm while enhanced security measures continue at schools across the capital.