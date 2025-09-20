Remains of the day

Resist forgetting

Against the spectacular temporality of bulldozer raj, where demolitions are staged as “instant justice” or “national spectacle”, Mohanty’s works propose another tempo. They return us to an alternate perception and the renewed labour of seeing. “Through painting and performing, I dwell and I resist. My ruins, my dust, and my cracks call for a collective political presence,” Mohanty writes.

The exhibition’s title, borrowed from the artist’s young son Timeme, captures this paradox of slowness and speed. To rescue speed is a method of persistence in the aftermath instead of incessant acceleration. From the Hall of Nations to Kathputli Colony, Mohanty’s practice has moved across sites, searching for the aesthetic and ethical forms adequate to their ruins. 'I Rescued Speed Altogether' might seem another instance of artistic attempt at reclaiming the archive, but it demands that history be understood as “present continuous”, happening all around, by inhabiting ruins as sites of endurance and solidarity.

In the basement of Shrine Empire, the canvases lean against the wall, resting on objects from the artist’s studio—stools, toys, books—rather than being hung as distant commodities. This unsettled installation keeps alive a temporality that is precarious, spectral but insistently present. Against the state’s ritual of forgetting, the works insist that demolition is not the final word. The future is unfolding, displacement is at play, struggling for visibility amid flux.

(Attend the walkthrough at Shrine Empire, D-395 Defence Colony, led by Kathputli Colony artists and residents Puran Bhatt and Santosh Bhatt, along with Rajeev Sethi and Paribartana Mohanty today, 4-5pm)