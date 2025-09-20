Rs 57,000 crore fixed to rid Delhi of waterlogging & drainage woes

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched Delhi’s new drainage master plan to address the city’s waterlogging and sewage challenges in the next three decades.

The plan seeks to reshape the city’s drainage network at an estimated cost of Rs 57,000 crore, with the Centre pledging financial assistance to support its rollout.

The plan has divided the city into three basins—Najafgarh, Barapullah and Trans-Yamuna—and hired consultants to redesign the drainage network.

“The Central government will be helping the state to implement the drainage master plan,” said Khattar.

The last comprehensive drainage master plan was prepared in 1976 when Delhi had a population of 60 lakh. Now, with the population touching nearly 2.5 crore, the city’s drainage system is facing increasing pressure.