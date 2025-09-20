SFI-AISA alliance sees boost in vote share in this year’s DUSU elections

NEW DELHI: The SFI–AISA alliance, which contested this year’s Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections as the primary left bloc, registered what it described as a “historic” performance in terms of vote share.

While the four principal posts were divided between ABVP and NSUI, the left alliance pointed to its rising numbers as a sign of growing student support.

For the President’s post, SFI’s Anjali polled around 5,500 votes, while the Vice-President candidate, Sohan, secured close to 4,500 votes.

The alliance highlighted the performance of Abhinandana, a student from the Northeast belonging to a tribal community, who received about 9,600 votes for the Secretary’s position. For the Joint Secretary’s post, Abhishek, a first-year student of Hindu College, polled approximately 8,500 votes.

Last year, in the SFI-AISA’s panel, the presidential candidate had got only 2695 votes, and the Vice president got 3650 votes. However the Joint Secretary got 5676 votes and the candidate for the post of Secretary got 8806 votes.

The SFI-AISA panel’s presidential candidate Anjali said that this time Abhinandana was the first tribal student from DU to contest the election.