Two held in Rs 6 crore stock market fraud, gave bank accounts to cyber gangs

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly providing their bank accounts to organised cyber syndicates that facilitated a multi-crore stock market fraud, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and Devender Singh, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, they added.

“By luring investors with false promises of Initial Public Offering (IPO) funding and high-return stock market schemes, the syndicate defrauded victims of nearly Rs six crore. Fraudulent transactions of Rs 20 lakh (part of Rs six crore) were facilitated through their bank account in the name of an NGO/trust, and a current account was opened in the trust’s name for banking operations. The account is linked with 10 complaints on the national cybercrime reporting portal,” a police official said.

“Victims were contacted via social media and WhatsApp and induced to download fake trading applications,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

“Investors were added to manipulated online groups and persuaded to invest. On withdrawal requests, fraudsters used deceit, threats, and coercion to deny payments,” the DCP further said.