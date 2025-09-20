Umanshi’s independent battle: NSUI rebel outpolls Left, cites work for performance

NEW DELHI: In the midst of ABVP’s sweeping victory and NSUI’s lone consolation, one independent candidate stood out—Umanshi Lamba.

A former NSUI member, Umanshi rebelled after being denied a ticket by the party she had loyally served until 2024. With this being her final chance to contest, she entered the race as an independent, determined to make her mark.

Claiming NSUI’s senior leadership had “lied” to her by backing out of their promise on nomination day, Umanshi chose to fight alone. Her efforts paid off as she secured over 5,000 votes, surpassing the combined total of the Left alliance’s presidential candidate, Anjali, who garnered 5,385 votes.

Steering clear of flashy resources or large-scale campaigning, Umanshi relied on sheer grit, meeting students individually.

On being asked how she did it alone with no solid backing and support, she said, “I visited every college at least ten times. People knew me for my work. It is not necessary that people only know the candidates who travel in big cars and walk with hundreds of supporters,” she said.

Among the nine presidential candidates in the fray this year, Umanshi was the only female contesting independently.

Umanshi said, “I was the first female candidate in the University’s history to contest independently and I am proud of what I did.” Although she didn’t win, her campaign sparked conversations about the role of independents in DU politics.