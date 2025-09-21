Bomb threats to 100 Delhi schools leaves parents, students anxious

NEW DELHI: More than 100 schools in the capital received bomb threat emails on Saturday morning which turned out to be hoaxes after police conducted a thorough search of the premises, officials said. The subject of the e-mail mentioned “Bombs Placed in Your Building – React or Face the Disaster”.

It came from ‘Terrorizers111’ at 6.10 am on Saturday, stating that the schools have 24 hours to disarm the bombs or face the blood pool, the officials added.

Delhi fire services said that they received information of schools including Delhi Public School Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Qutub Minar, CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and Mata Vidya Devi Public School in Najafgarh. “Bomb disposal squads and police teams rushed to the campuses. However, after a thorough checking of the premises, they were declared a hoax,” a police officer said, adding that the source of the threats is being probed.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP has failed Delhi’s security. Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, “Delhi’s schools are repeatedly receiving bomb threats. Panic spreads everywhere, schools are forced to shut... Yet, for the past year, not a single culprit has been caught... The so-called four-engine BJP government cannot even manage the safety of the capital. Parents are living in fear every single day. When will all this end?”

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi wrote in X, “This ongoing menace of bomb threats is heightening public anxiety and deepening children’s fear.”