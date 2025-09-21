Delhi introduces ‘Book-A-Call’ to let electors directly contact BLOs, aims for grievance resolution within 48 hours

NEW DELHI: With the 2002 voter rolls notified as the base year for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Capital, the Chief Electoral Office has introduced a new “Book-A-Call” feature to make it easier for citizens to reach their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for any concerns related to the electoral rolls.
The initiative, launched on the Election Commission of India’s unified web portal ECINet, allows electors to schedule a call with their respective BLOs.
Under the system, officers are required to return the call, listen to grievances and allegedly provide a resolution within 48 hours.
Officials said the status of each request will be visible on dashboards in the ECINet system and monitored closely by the Commission.
“The Commission on its unified web portal ECINet has launched a new module ‘Book a Call with BLO’. This module is designed to facilitate citizens in booking calls with the Booth Level Officers for resolving their electoral roll related queries and issues,” read a directive issued to all district election officials.
“It is essential that these requests are addressed promptly to ensure seamless communication between citizens and BLOs. Therefore, it is directed that CEO/DEO/ERO regularly monitor the progress and ensure speedy disposal of the same on ECINet,” it added.
The matter was also taken up during a video conference held on 12 September with all Electoral Registration Officers.
Officials present at the meeting were informed that all calls made by electors are visible to BLOs through the mobile application, who are expected to update the status of each complaint or query.
Senior officials emphasised in the meeting that BLOs must be sensitised about the new feature and respond to every call request from the public without delay.
“The BLO is required to call the elector back and understand the issue, respond to the queries or concerns. All such requests made by the public should be responded to within 48 hours without fail,” the official told the meeting.
Poll body officials said the mechanism will be tracked on a daily basis to ensure effective disposal of voter-related complaints during the ongoing revision exercise.