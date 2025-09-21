Making Delhi an education hub government’s priority: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said her government’s focus on making the national capital an education hub, saying that while Delhi cannot be developed into an industrial centre due to restrictions on heavy industries, it can emerge as the country’s foremost destination for learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at Ambedkar University’s Karampura campus, Gupta said, “The biggest sector we can work on in Delhi is to make the city an education hub. Students searching for the best place to get education should think of Delhi first. We have to make our system so strong that our children do not need to go abroad for higher studies.” She assured that the government would provide the resources required to strengthen the city’s education infrastructure.