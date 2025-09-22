Bhalswa: The mountain that won’t go quietly

.For decades, the Bhalswa landfill has been one of Delhi’s most visible contradictions — a hulking, smouldering presence on the city’s northern edge that some officials call a “legacy” problem and others call a public-health emergency. This year, the clean-up rhetoric has reached a newpitch.

Last week, Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he will adopt the landfill and aims to clear the decades-old waste moundwithin a year. “I have seen Bhalswa for the last 15 years while travelling from Karnal to Delhi,” Khattar said. “I have resolved that I will take all agencies along and ensure it is cleared in one year.”

He added officials met last week to review and resolve logistical and administrative hurdles with Delhi authorities. Khattar acknowledged previous deadlines failed because of heavy rains, local protests and poor coordination. The renewed strategy, he said, will introduce specific timelines, measurable targets and firm accountability among agencies to ensure the ambitious cleanup is completed on schedule within the next year. This is not the first time such a promise has been made.

In March, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the landfill will be cleared by March 2026, and 35% has already been removed. “By December 2025,the landfill will be reduced to a point that it will no longer be visible from a distance,” he added. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and L-G V K Saxena also launched a bamboo plantation drive at Bhalswa. “In a year, this place will be completely transformed into a green land. Our mission is to clean and beautify Delhi, and with a double-engine government, we will achieve this goal at double speed,” the CM said.