BJP slams AAP for sharing edited clip on EVM remarks

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of circulating an edited portion of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s interview to create political controversy.

The party alleged that Kejriwal deliberately misrepresented Gupta’s remarks on EVMs to malign her image after seven months of “unmatched development work” under her government.

Earlier, the AAP Supremo had taken a dig at the Chief Minister over her remark on EVM hacking. In an interview, the CM Gupta said, “70 saal se woh EVM hack kar rahe the tab kuch nahi ho raha tha. Humne kar liya toh bura lag gaya” (“It wasn’t a problem when they hacked EVMs for 70 years. Now when we have done it, they feel bad”). The AAP Convener shared the clip on X, posting, “What is the Delhi Chief Minister saying?”

The post went viral, prompting social media users to question Gupta’s remarks. However, several users later described Kejriwal’s post as misleading after the full version of the interview surfaced, showing her comments were directed at Congress rather than an admission of wrongdoing by the BJP.