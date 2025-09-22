BJP slams AAP for sharing edited clip on EVM remarks

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of circulating an edited portion of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s interview to create political controversy.
The party alleged that Kejriwal deliberately misrepresented Gupta’s remarks on EVMs to malign her image after seven months of “unmatched development work” under her government.
Earlier, the AAP Supremo had taken a dig at the Chief Minister over her remark on EVM hacking. In an interview, the CM Gupta said, “70 saal se woh EVM hack kar rahe the tab kuch nahi ho raha tha. Humne kar liya toh bura lag gaya” (“It wasn’t a problem when they hacked EVMs for 70 years. Now when we have done it, they feel bad”). The AAP Convener shared the clip on X, posting, “What is the Delhi Chief Minister saying?”
The post went viral, prompting social media users to question Gupta’s remarks. However, several users later described Kejriwal’s post as misleading after the full version of the interview surfaced, showing her comments were directed at Congress rather than an admission of wrongdoing by the BJP.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP chief’s actions were “shameful”. “Kejriwal has shared an edited video suggesting that the Chief Minister admitted to BJP doing what Congress did for 60–70 years. But the full video makes it clear that she actually said it was surprising that when Congress and others kept winning for decades, everything was considered fine. Now, if BJP is winning, the opposition alleges rigging,” he stated.
Sachdeva added, “It’s disgraceful that Arvind Kejriwal, himself a former CM, is indulging in circulating edited videos to damage the reputation of a working CM.” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also shared the full version of the interview, accusing Kejriwal of deliberately circulating the incomplete clip to suggest that Gupta had admitted to EVM hacking.
The exchange comes at a time when opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has levelled fresh allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission of India over alleged vote manipulation. BJP leaders said Kejriwal’s “false narrative” was aimed at shifting focus from the opposition’s “failing credibility” and undermining Gupta’s performance in government.