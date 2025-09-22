Exploring ‘smog-eating’ technology to combat air pollution, says minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will conduct a time-bound study on “smog-eating” photocatalytic coatings, a technology designed to neutralise harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide and volatile hydrocarbons that contribute to the capital’s toxic air, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Sunday.

The project will focus on Titanium Oxide-based coatings, which can be applied to roads, pavements, and public spaces to reduce nitrogen dioxide and other harmful hydrocarbons.

Sirsa said the initiative aims to strengthen the city’s pollution-control measures through technology-driven interventions and scientific validation.

According to the plan, the Environment Department will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a reputed scientific institution within 30 days to carry out field trials. Monthly progress updates will be released, and a final study report is expected within six months of the MoU signing.

“If the study confirms that these smog-eating surfaces are effective and cost-efficient, a proposal will be moved before the Cabinet for rapid, citywide deployment at priority locations such as busy corridors, markets, and public spaces,” Sirsa said.