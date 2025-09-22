Gurugram landfill triggers environmental hazards, says NGT

NEW DELHI: The Bandhwari Landfill site, one of the largest waste dumping sites in the Delhi-NCR region, located in Gurugram, has become a significant source of uncontrolled leachate discharge contaminating nearby forests, agricultural land, and water bodies, according to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A joint inspection team from the NGT submitted a report highlighting serious environmental concerns and violations at the landfill site.

Leachate is a contaminated liquid generated from a solid waste disposal site through unpaved (kutcha) drains and concrete pipes.

A petition was filed in the NGT alleging that leachate from the landfill is flowing onto the roads in nearby villages and forests in the absence of a proper drainage system for over a year.

In response, the green panel formed a joint inspection team that included the Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Regional Office of CPCB, and representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in Chandigarh to inspect the site.

During the inspection, the team found that leachate was overflowing on the landfill premises through temporary kutcha drains, and was not confined to the road or nearby villages.

Further observations revealed that there was no impermeable lining in place for three leachate storage ponds, which increases the risk of groundwater contamination. The team also noted lack of arrangements to measure the quantity of leachate generated with no treatment facilities at the site.