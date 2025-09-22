Makeover of monuments in progress, four restored: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the preservation and beautification of historical monuments is a key responsibility of the Delhi government.
She announced that restoration work is underway on 14 heritage sites, of which four monuments have already been fully restored.
“Gol Gumbad, Quli Khan Tomb, Bara Lao ka Gumbad, and Horse Stable are the four heritage monuments that have been restored. The Delhi government will safeguard heritage and ensure ample development,” the Chief Minister said.
She was speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Art Camp – Seva Pakhwada’ held near the Mohammad Quli Khan Tomb in Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Art, Culture, and Language along with the Sahitya Kala Parishad.
Gupta noted that the four restored monuments were formally dedicated during the event. She said the programme reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of “Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi,” underlining that along with development, preserving historical heritage is equally important.
Sharing a personal memory, Gupta recalled that visiting the complex reminded her of childhood picnics to Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and Delhi Zoo. She reiterated that the preservation of monuments is an essential government task, being carried forward in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.
Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said the Mehrauli Archaeological Park has been restored and preserved by the government. The site has been given a new look with high-tech lighting and is being developed as a major tourist destination. An exhibition at the venue showcased photographs of the monuments before and after restoration.
Mishra added that on PM’s birthday, Delhi’s children and artists came together to showcase their creativity.
Around 1,000 children created paintings on themes such as Developed India, Operation Sindoor, Future India, and Transforming India. He said these artworks not only inspire but also provide a glimpse into the nation’s bright future.
He further said that both Delhi and India’s Gen Z are deeply connected with the Prime Minister. According to him, children and youth did not require instructions on what to paint. “Most of them naturally chose themes such as the Prime Minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat, or Viksit Bharat,” Mishra added.