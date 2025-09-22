Makeover of monuments in progress, four restored: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the preservation and beautification of historical monuments is a key responsibility of the Delhi government.

She announced that restoration work is underway on 14 heritage sites, of which four monuments have already been fully restored.

“Gol Gumbad, Quli Khan Tomb, Bara Lao ka Gumbad, and Horse Stable are the four heritage monuments that have been restored. The Delhi government will safeguard heritage and ensure ample development,” the Chief Minister said.

She was speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Art Camp – Seva Pakhwada’ held near the Mohammad Quli Khan Tomb in Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Art, Culture, and Language along with the Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Gupta noted that the four restored monuments were formally dedicated during the event. She said the programme reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of “Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi,” underlining that along with development, preserving historical heritage is equally important.