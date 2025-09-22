'More Stories Like This Need to Be Told,' says Sumi Baghel on her feature debut

How was your experience working with Anuparna Roy, Naaz Shaikh, and the team?

This was my first time working with a predominantly all-female team, and it was a wonderful experience. Naaz and I got along well even off-camera. So, it helped our on-screen chemistry, too. The workshops and rehearsals were very useful, and Anuparna was present throughout, guiding us.

This film was a huge learning process for me. I discovered my strengths, which emotions I could portray easily, and which ones needed more polishing. Being my first feature film and playing the lead, I also learned how tough the shooting process can be — scenes are filmed out of sequence, so it requires a lot of focus and adaptability.

What did this project teach you as an actor, and how do you see it fitting into the larger arc of your career?

Watching myself on the big screen for the first time at the Venice International Film Festival 2025 was very emotional. I was there with Anurag Kashyap, our producer Ranjan Singh, and the entire team. The audience gave us a standing ovation for nearly seven minutes, which was surreal. People were curious and full of questions, especially since the film has an open ending.

Even though it was such a big moment, it feels strangely normal when I have lived it. But I do feel this film has opened doors, and I hope to continue doing more projects like this.

The film portrays a queer relationship between two women. How do you view the importance of telling such stories on screen?

I believe more stories like this need to be told. We often see love stories between a boy and a girl, or typical family dramas. But films on queer relationships are equally important because they tell us more about our society, too. Documenting such stories on screen helps normalise them, and I feel we should see more of that in cinema.