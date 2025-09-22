Delhi

Panels seek green crackers, extended Ramlila timings

The demand was raised at a meeting between Ramlila committee representatives and the government’s coordination panel at the Delhi Secretariat.
Green crackers. ( Representational purpose) Photo | Express
NEW DELHI: With Ramlilas set to begin, organisers have urged the government to permit the use of green firecrackers during Ravana effigy burnings on Dussehra. The demand was raised at a meeting between Ramlila committee representatives and the government’s coordination panel at the Delhi Secretariat.

The delegation requested relaxation in the ban on firecrackers, arguing that the centuries-old Ravana Dahan tradition is incomplete without fireworks. Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said that traders now manufacture only green firecrackers, which are pollution-free.

The organisers also sought an extension of the 10 pm deadline till midnight. Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj assured that their concerns would be discussed.

