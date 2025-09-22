Weekend escape trend ruining fragile mountains

We had a cloud burst last week in the Doon Valley. Thankfully the burst did not happen during a weekend, otherwise we could have had many a casualty from the National Capital Region (NCR). Come a weekend and you would find vehicles with registration numbers of the national capital, Gurgaon, Faridabad and more dominantly of Noida and Ghaziabad racing towards the twin settlement of Dehradun-Mussoorie.

Similarly on a Sunday evening or the last day of a holiday of an extended weekend, you would find these vehicles choking the Delhi-Meerut Expressway rushing back home. Though it may sound somewhat a long-stretched a theory, but the casualties which have been witnessed this Monsoon in Uttarakhand could well be blamed on the ill-conceived investment of funds from NCR in the Himalayan state.

The Himalayas are young mountains, geologically unstable and highly sensitive to human interference. Every widened road, every tunnel bored to save an hour off the drive destabilizes slopes that have not finished rising. Blasting rock to create “faster routes” invites landslides, disturbs aquifers, and channels floodwaters into once-stable valleys. When thousands of cars climb these roads each weekend, the ecological cost increases.

Many decades ago, George Harrison of the famous band Beatles had composed a song on Dehradun, whose lyrics went like, “Dehra, Dehra Dun, Many roads can take you there many different ways; One direction takes you years, another takes you days...” Today the roads to Dehradun doesn’t take days but is counted in the single digit hours.