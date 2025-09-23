16-year-old schoolgirl dies as e-rickshaw overturns in Central Delhi; driver arrested

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old schoolgirl lost her life and two others sustained injuries after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in the Paharganj area of central Delhi. The incident occurred due to the negligent driving of the rickshaw driver, who allegedly jumped a traffic signal, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dilip (46), has been arrested in connection with the case.

The road accident took place on Monday morning at Paharganj Chowk, directly in front of the local police station. All three injured passengers, one adult man and two minor schoolgirls, were rushed to the hospital. With the assistance of bystanders at the scene, the driver was apprehended and the e-rickshaw was seized.