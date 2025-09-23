16-year-old schoolgirl dies as e-rickshaw overturns in Central Delhi; driver arrested

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old schoolgirl lost her life and two others sustained injuries after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in the Paharganj area of central Delhi. The incident occurred due to the negligent driving of the rickshaw driver, who allegedly jumped a traffic signal, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Dilip (46), has been arrested in connection with the case.
The road accident took place on Monday morning at Paharganj Chowk, directly in front of the local police station. All three injured passengers, one adult man and two minor schoolgirls, were rushed to the hospital. With the assistance of bystanders at the scene, the driver was apprehended and the e-rickshaw was seized.
Based on a complaint by Mohammad Zahid, who was also a passenger in the rickshaw, a case was registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Paharganj police station, a senior police officer confirmed.
Zahid reported that the incident occurred around 7:30 am, when the rickshaw, carrying him and three schoolgirls, was being driven at high speed. The driver allegedly ignored a red light and failed to check for oncoming traffic, leading to the vehicle overturning.
All passengers sustained injuries. One of the schoolgirls suffered a serious head injury with heavy bleeding, while another also received injuries. Zahid himself suffered a leg injury, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.
During the inquiry, Zahid confirmed that the driver’s rash behaviour, including jumping the red light at Paharganj Chowk, led to the accident. The case has also been referred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to facilitate legal proceedings and ensure strict action against the accused, the DCP added.