Buddha’s sacred relics to be displayed in Russia’s Kalmykia for first time

NEW DELHI: The sacred relics of the Buddha preserved in Delhi’s National Museum will be taken to Russia’s Kalmykia Republic for the first-ever exposition beginning Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The 5-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. The exposition of the sacred Buddha relic will be held during the 3rd International Buddhist Forum in Elista, the capital of Russia’s Kalmykia Republic.

“The highlight of the forum, themed ‘Buddhism in the New Millennium,’ will be Shakyamuni’s Sacred Relics from India, four exhibitions organised by IBC and the National Museum, and three special academic lectures. The relics will be enshrined in the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also called the ‘Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha,’” ministry officials said.