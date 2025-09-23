Delhi government permits loudspeaker use till midnight during Navratri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday permitted the use of loudspeakers and public address systems till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and related religious events, subject to conditions and compliance with noise pollution rules.

The relaxation, valid from September 22 to October 3, was granted with the approval of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following a request from the government. There was a long-standing demand of the organising committees for a limited, time-bound relaxation.

The extension pushes the permissible time limit from 10 pm to 12 am, subject to adherence to the noise pollution rules. In the residential areas, the organising committees have been directed to ensure that sound levels do not exceed 45 decibels.

The Delhi government stated that the decision honours the cultural significance of the festive season while protecting public health and peace.

As the head of the Delhi government’s Durga Puja Committee, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The government is ensuring all necessary facilities so that the festivities can be conducted smoothly,” the minister said.