Delhi HC pulls up police officer for intimidating lawyers; seeks written apology

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) strongly criticised the conduct of a police officer who allegedly abused and threatened lawyers inside the court premises, observing that he is "supposed to be a protector of law and not a predator."

Justice Arun Monga was hearing Rameshwar v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi when the incident was brought to his notice.

According to the court, Sub-Inspector (SI) Narinder of PS Okhla Industrial Area not only misbehaved with the counsel for the appellant and the complainant but also intimidated a senior counsel assisting the court when he attempted to intervene.

"Such misconduct on the part of SI Narinder cannot be countenanced under any circumstances. He cannot turn his khaki to the level of such arrogance that he misbehaved with the officers of this Court who are doing the honourable duty of assisting the Court in discharge of justice, but also threatened them with dire consequences merely because he thinks he is above law," the Court remarked.

While the Court was initially inclined to pass orders for registration of an FIR against the police officer, it refrained from doing so after he tendered an unconditional apology.

However, Justice Monga clarified that the apology must be submitted in writing.

"However, I am of the view that looking at the conduct of SI Narinder, the apology be submitted in writing by way of an affidavit. The needful be done by tomorrow," the Court directed.