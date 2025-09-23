Delhi Police arrest gang leader inspired by Bollywood character 'Maya'

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, inspired by the Bollywood character 'Maya' from the film Shootout at Lokhandwala, was arrested following a shootout in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Tuesday. The accused was wanted in connection with a recent stabbing and robbery case.
Aspiring to become ‘Maya Bhai’, the man formed his own criminal group called the Maya Gang, with the gang’s logo reading: “Maya, Maut Ka Doosra Naam” (Maya, Another Name for Death). The word “MAUT” (death) serves as the gang’s identity, tattooed on each member. Obsessed with weapons, he regularly posted pictures of pistols and knives on social media platforms.
According to police, a tip-off was received around 11:45 pm on Monday regarding the gang leader’s whereabouts. A team was quickly mobilised and a trap was laid near the Sarita Vihar loop. Officers spotted a man riding a scooter from the Kalindi Kunj side, heading towards Sarita Vihar via the flyover.
When signalled to stop, the suspect attempted to flee. As police surrounded him, he abandoned his scooter and pulled out a pistol, opening fire on officers. Police retaliated, and a bullet struck him in the leg. He was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, said Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).
The man was identified as Sagar alias Maya, the kingpin of the Maya Gang. He was wanted in connection with an armed robbery committed on 20 September, alongside three associates.
A fan of action films, Sagar idolised the character ‘Maya’ and tried to emulate his criminal persona. Apart from leading the gang, he reportedly extorted protection money from other criminals in the area.
According to the DCP, Sagar has a history of serious offences, with 20 previous cases registered against him. These include robbery, snatching, firing at police, and violations of the Arms Act.
Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, one scooter, and three empty cartridges from the scene.