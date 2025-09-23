Delhi Police arrest gang leader inspired by Bollywood character 'Maya'

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, inspired by the Bollywood character 'Maya' from the film Shootout at Lokhandwala, was arrested following a shootout in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Tuesday. The accused was wanted in connection with a recent stabbing and robbery case.

Aspiring to become ‘Maya Bhai’, the man formed his own criminal group called the Maya Gang, with the gang’s logo reading: “Maya, Maut Ka Doosra Naam” (Maya, Another Name for Death). The word “MAUT” (death) serves as the gang’s identity, tattooed on each member. Obsessed with weapons, he regularly posted pictures of pistols and knives on social media platforms.

According to police, a tip-off was received around 11:45 pm on Monday regarding the gang leader’s whereabouts. A team was quickly mobilised and a trap was laid near the Sarita Vihar loop. Officers spotted a man riding a scooter from the Kalindi Kunj side, heading towards Sarita Vihar via the flyover.