Delhi to get its first multi-level electric bus depot soon

NEW DELHI: In a move to modernise transport infrastructure in the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone of Delhi’s first multi-level electric bus depot at Hari Nagar. Once operational, the facility will house 384 electric buses, 81 charging points and 2 lakh square feet of self-sustaining commercial space.

“Delhi is witnessing the dawn of a new era in public transport. With this depot, capable of housing around 400 e-buses and equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, our government reaffirms its commitment to clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility. This project is not just a bus depot—it is the foundation of a greener, more efficient Delhi,” the CM said.

The CM underlined that the facility is being developed as a financially self-sustainable model. Around 2 lakh square feet of retail and commercial space will be integrated into the complex, generating revenue to offset project expenses.

Additional features include 324 car parking slots, 104 two-wheeler spaces in the basement, 26,257 square feet for DTC offices and dormitories, and a modern commercial hub comprising malls and office space.

She said that the depot will install a 500 KW rooftop solar power plant, a 170 KLD sewage treatment plant, and a rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater. Energy-efficient aluminium louvres will maximize natural light and ventilation, while LED panels will enhance the facade.