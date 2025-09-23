Delhi to get its first multi-level electric bus depot soon

NEW DELHI: In a move to modernise transport infrastructure in the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone of Delhi’s first multi-level electric bus depot at Hari Nagar. Once operational, the facility will house 384 electric buses, 81 charging points and 2 lakh square feet of self-sustaining commercial space.
“Delhi is witnessing the dawn of a new era in public transport. With this depot, capable of housing around 400 e-buses and equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, our government reaffirms its commitment to clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility. This project is not just a bus depot—it is the foundation of a greener, more efficient Delhi,” the CM said.
The CM underlined that the facility is being developed as a financially self-sustainable model. Around 2 lakh square feet of retail and commercial space will be integrated into the complex, generating revenue to offset project expenses.
Additional features include 324 car parking slots, 104 two-wheeler spaces in the basement, 26,257 square feet for DTC offices and dormitories, and a modern commercial hub comprising malls and office space.
She said that the depot will install a 500 KW rooftop solar power plant, a 170 KLD sewage treatment plant, and a rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater. Energy-efficient aluminium louvres will maximize natural light and ventilation, while LED panels will enhance the facade.
Designed to achieve a GRIHA 3-star rating, the facility will stand as a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure in the capital.
“Our priority is to ensure last-mile connectivity in Delhi and to expand the electric bus fleet from 3,000 to 6,000 in the coming year. This depot is part of a larger roadmap to make Delhi’s transport not just efficient, but also environment-friendly. We are committed to delivering modern working conditions for DTC staff and comfortable, safe journeys for commuters,” the CM added.
Acknowledging the challenges faced by DTC employees during the transition to electric buses, including pension and employment-related concerns, the chief minister assured that the government is working on long-term solutions.
‘Embrace swadeshi products’
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday appealed to people to embrace Swadeshi products, stressing that they are for the benefit of citizens. Gupta, along with her ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, participated in the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (GST Savings Festival) at various locations.
While Gupta visited the Totaram Market, a major marketplace in North Delhi’s Trinagar, to interact with traders, Sood and Mishra led yatras in Janakpuri and Bhajanpura to celebrate the occasion.