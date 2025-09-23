‘Focus on Punjab, not on my reels’: Delhi CM Gupta to AAP chief Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday asked the former to focus less on finding her speeches on social media and stand with the people of Punjab who recently battled floods.

Gupta’s remarks came a day after former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had flagged a video clip of Gupta talking about EVM manipulation.

“I want to tell Mr Kejriwal please spend less time watching my videos, reels, and interviews on social media. You seem more interested in clipping portions from them to target me. If you had devoted the same energy to focusing on Delhi, its citizens would not be this unhappy today,” she said at the foundation stone laying event of Hari Nagar bus depot.

Kejriwal had shared a clip on X in which Gupta, while responding to a question on allegations of EVM hacking, said, “For 70 years Congress was hacking electronic voting machines (EVMs) and nothing happened, but when BJP did it, suddenly it became an issue?”

Her alleged statement created a political uproar in Delhi and fuelled debates that the BJP captured power in the capital through vote theft. BJP had hit back, saying it was shocking that Kejriwal was posting an edited portion of an interview with Gupta. “You presented the words of the CMof a state in a distorted manner. You should be ashamed,” she said.