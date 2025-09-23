NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of newborn's death at Delhi Mental Health Institute

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a newborn at the Delhi government-run Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), after the child was delivered in a hospital washroom earlier this month, allegedly without adequate medical support.

The Commission stated that the baby of a destitute woman, admitted to IHBAS under a court order on 7 September, died following the delivery in a washroom due to the lack of facilities. “Reportedly, the hospital staff took a considerable amount of time to even manage a clamp to cut the umbilical cord before transferring them by ambulance to the nearby Swami Dayanand Hospital, but the infant’s life could not be saved,” the NHRC said in a statement.

Noting that the allegations, if true, raise a serious human rights concern, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.