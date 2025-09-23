NHRC takes suo motu cognisance, seeks report in Ashok Vihar sewer death

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city police commissioner over the death of a worker while cleaning a sewer in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar earlier this month.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, noting that despite repeated directions by the Supreme Court and advisories by the NHRC itself, sanitation workers continue to die in unsafe working conditions.

“Such tragic incidents are occurring frequently,” the panel observed, adding that the media report, if accurate, points to a “serious issue of human rights violation.”

According to the report, the workers had been engaged by a private construction company for cleaning work. Their colleagues alleged that they were not provided with any protective gear before entering the sewer.

Police had rushed all four workers to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where one of them was declared “brought dead”, while the other three were in critical condition.

The NHRC has directed the Delhi chief secretary, the MCD commissioner and the police commissioner to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The report is expected to cover the status of the police investigation, the health condition of the injured workers and details of compensation offered to the deceased worker’s family as well as to the survivors.

The rights body has also asked for clarification on the role of the private construction company, whose manager is currently being questioned by the police. It reiterated that ensuring safety standards for sanitation workers is the responsibility of state authorities and municipal bodies, as mandated by the Supreme Court and reinforced through NHRC advisories.

The commission stressed that accountability must be fixed to prevent recurrence of such deaths, which continue to highlight the vulnerability and unsafe working conditions of sanitation workers across the country.