Over 350 report food poisoning in North West Delhi linked to Buckwheat flour during Navratri

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped several neighbourhoods in North West Delhi on Tuesday after more than 350 people reported symptoms of food poisoning, allegedly from consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting. Most of the affected were rushed to the Delhi government-run BJRM Hospital, where doctors confirmed that all were in stable condition.

Health department officials stated that the patients had consumed kuttu ka atta, a flour commonly used in households during the festival. “About 40 patients are currently admitted and receiving medical care. However, all of them are stable,” said the chief medical officer on duty at BJRM Hospital.

The patients came from localities including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar. Doctors confirmed that no serious cases had been reported and most of those brought to the emergency ward did not require admission.

Police said the first calls were received around 6.10 am at Jahangirpuri police station, alerting them to multiple residents falling ill after consuming food prepared with kuttu flour. “Teams were rushed to BJRM Hospital, where the CMO informed us that around 150 to 200 people had reported to the emergency ward since morning,” a police officer said.