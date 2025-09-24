53 new fast track courts for women, child safety across Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a major decision to ensure the swift disposal of cases relating to crimes against women and children. A total of 53 new Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) would be established across the national capital. Orders to this effect have already been issued with immediate effect, she added.

Sixteen such courts, which are functioning on a temporary basis, will also be converted into permanent courts.

Gupta shared that more than 17,000 cases related to crimes against women and children are currently pending before the courts leading to delayed justice for victims and their families.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the Task Force on Women’s Safety chaired by L-G V K Saxena a few months ago. The L-G had issued directions stating that women’s safety must remain the top priority and that immediate, concrete steps must be taken in this regard.

The CM added that the government has also decided to ensure that all necessary infrastructure, judicial officer positions, and supporting staff appointments for these courts are completed at the earliest. The law department has already prepared a proposal and sent it to the finance department. This includes the appointment of 53 judicial officers, which will be completed soon.

These courts will primarily hear cases under the POCSO Act, 2012, and rape cases (Section 376 of IPC/Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), Gupta said.

She said the government has placed women’s and children’s safety as its highest priority. “We want to ensure that victims are not forced to wait for years to receive justice,” the CM added.