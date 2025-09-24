CM Rekha Gupta warns against wall defacement

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while participating in a cleanliness drive on Tuesday, said no defacement of property would be tolerated in the city. She warned political workers against pasting posters with her photos on public property.
Under the “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, Gupta removed posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road and took part in the cleanliness drive in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.
“Defacement of property through wall writing and pasting posters is a very big crime that makes the national capital dirty. I especially urge politicians that no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo,” she warned.
The CM stressed that cleanliness is not just a matter of a one-hour drive but a daily responsibility. She called on RWAs, public representatives, and citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma also joined the drive on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg). As part of the Sewa Pakhwada events, the PWD has divided the 55-kilometre stretch into eight sections, with an engineer-in-charge for each to oversee cleaning and repair work for the next fortnight.
“It is our resolve to keep Delhi clean, and the cleanliness drive is being carried out across the city, with scores of party workers joining the campaign,” Verma told reporters.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participated in the drive near Rose Garden under the ITO flyover. A party statement said workers and leaders cleaned 71 locations along Ring Road, including flyovers and adjoining areas.
Education Minister Ashish Sood also joined a cleanliness drive under the flyover in front of Rajdhani College, where he, along with municipal workers and volunteers from Janakpuri Assembly, cleared heaps of garbage, debris, and stones. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a major drive at Raja Garden’s Ring Road, joining citizens, RWAs and sanitation staff.