CM Rekha Gupta warns against wall defacement

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while participating in a cleanliness drive on Tuesday, said no defacement of property would be tolerated in the city. She warned political workers against pasting posters with her photos on public property.

Under the “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, Gupta removed posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road and took part in the cleanliness drive in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

“Defacement of property through wall writing and pasting posters is a very big crime that makes the national capital dirty. I especially urge politicians that no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo,” she warned.

The CM stressed that cleanliness is not just a matter of a one-hour drive but a daily responsibility. She called on RWAs, public representatives, and citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean.