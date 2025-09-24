DJB to open Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant at Okhla on September 30

NEW DELHI: The capital’s biggest sewage treatment facility will open in Okhla on September 30, marking the completion of a project that has been delayed several times since its launch in 2019. Officials said the plant, with a capacity of 124 million gallons per day (MGD), is the largest of its kind in Asia.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which built the plant in partnership with the Centre under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), said nearly 40 lakh residents across large parts of south, central and old Delhi will benefit.

The facility is expected to play a significant role in reducing untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna.

The inauguration is being planned as a major event, with around 6,000 people invited, including residents from adjoining neighbourhoods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend as the chief guest, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Water Minister Parvesh Verma are also expected. Dignitaries from Japan will join the ceremony as the project has been financed with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). In the past, JICA officials and members of the Japanese parliament have inspected the site.