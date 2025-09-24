First fully electric Delhi–Baraut AC bus service flagged off from ISBT

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off an inter-state AC bus service after nearly 18 years and launched the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) along with the ‘Chalo’ App.
She announced that new inter-state routes will be introduced almost every month, particularly for religious destinations. The first fully-electric Delhi–Baraut inter-state AC bus service was flagged off from Maharana Pratap ISBT. The occasion also marked the signing of an MoU between Canara Bank and the Delhi Transport Corporation for the roll-out of AFCS across the bus network. The CM also distributed PoS machines to conductors of inter-state buses.
Calling it a moment when “every new initiative itself becomes historic,” Chief Minister Gupta recalled that the national capital had not operated its own inter-state buses for nearly 18 years, while buses from other states plied in the city. “When private buses could run then why not the government’s buses? Our citizens deserve these facilities,” she said, adding that the Delhi–Baraut service was only the beginning.
She questioned why previous governments had shut down what she described as a revenue-generating sector for DTC. “This new machinery will bring transparency. The number of tickets sold will match the number of passengers. The entire revenue will go directly to DTC’s account—into no one’s pocket. When the government’s revenue increases, only then can we solve the people’s problems. Our goal is to make DTC revenue surplus by cutting these losses, which will benefit every citizen,” she added.
Gupta also announced critical operational reforms, including a complete route rationalisation to ensure bus connectivity across Delhi. To address frequent breakdowns, mechanics from the nearest depots will now be deployed promptly to reduce delays and traffic disruptions.
On infrastructure, she outlined the government’s vision to revitalise DTC by converting all bus depots into charging stations and redeveloping ISBTs into modern transit hubs—a process already underway.
The AFCS, developed with Canara Bank, replaces outdated manual ticketing with PoS/ETM machines supporting cash, UPI, debit/credit cards, static universal QR codes, and National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC). Stickers with QR codes have already been deployed across the fleet, enabling contactless payments.