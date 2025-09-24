First fully electric Delhi–Baraut AC bus service flagged off from ISBT

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off an inter-state AC bus service after nearly 18 years and launched the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) along with the ‘Chalo’ App.

She announced that new inter-state routes will be introduced almost every month, particularly for religious destinations. The first fully-electric Delhi–Baraut inter-state AC bus service was flagged off from Maharana Pratap ISBT. The occasion also marked the signing of an MoU between Canara Bank and the Delhi Transport Corporation for the roll-out of AFCS across the bus network. The CM also distributed PoS machines to conductors of inter-state buses.

Calling it a moment when “every new initiative itself becomes historic,” Chief Minister Gupta recalled that the national capital had not operated its own inter-state buses for nearly 18 years, while buses from other states plied in the city. “When private buses could run then why not the government’s buses? Our citizens deserve these facilities,” she said, adding that the Delhi–Baraut service was only the beginning.