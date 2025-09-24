Main challenges in Delhi's drainage master plan: Outdated infra, encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s newly launched Drainage Master Plan, aimed at addressing the city’s waterlogging and sewage issues over the next three decades, faces significant hurdles.

With an estimated budget of Rs 57,000 crore, the plan seeks to overhaul the city’s outdated drainage infrastructure. This comes nearly half a century after the last one was prepared in 1976. However, several entrenched challenges threaten to undermine its success.

The most pressing issue is the age and inadequacy of the city’s existing drainage system. Built over 50 years ago, the current network has struggled to keep pace with rapid urbanisation, population growth and changing rainfall patterns.

Many of the city’s major drains are frequently clogged by illegal sewage connections and accumulated silt, limiting their capacity to manage stormwater effectively. Additionally, a high percentage of stormwater drains have been encroached upon by illegal constructions and settlements, further obstructing water flow during heavy rains. A significant challenge identified by the Drainage Master Plan is the lack of comprehensive drainage across the city’s road networks.

In many areas, stormwater drains either do not exist or are obstructed by buildings and encroachments, making them ineffective. The absence of proper drainage paths in critical areas, coupled with the blocking of natural drainage courses due to urbanization, has led to frequent flooding, especially in low-lying regions. Another critical issue is the mixing of sewage and stormwater in many drains. This practice, which is common in several parts of the city, has serious environmental and health implications.