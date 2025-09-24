Man nabbed for stabbing woman to death & injuring two in Delhi, kin demand justice

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old woman was stabbed to death, and two others were injured after their relative allegedly attacked them on Tuesday morning at their residence in west Delhi’s Khyala area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat, a resident of JJ Colony, Khyala. The two injured have been identified as Saniya (20) and Akbari (42).

The accused, identified as Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu (49), was caught red-handed by family members along with the weapon of offence and was handed over to police, a senior police officer said, adding that he is the brother-in-law of the victim.

The motive, as disclosed, was internal household discord between the accused and his wife, who blamed the deceased for supporting his wife.

When police reached the spot, the deceased was found on the second floor of the house. The two women were injured and shifted to hospital, the officer said.

Sonu, the relative of the deceased, said, “My aunt was asleep, and when she woke up, she saw my uncle-in-law holding a tiffin. She did not know what was inside it. He had come from Uttar Pradesh, as he occasionally did in the past. This time, he had hidden a dagger inside the tiffin. While my aunt went to make tea for him, he took out the dagger and attacked her.”

“Her daughter and my mother were also injured in the incident. I want justice,” he added. Nusrat worked as a guard and would go to her duty around 9 or 10 am. A case has been registered, and an investigation is being carried out, police said.