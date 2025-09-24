Memories In Ink

A hobby of joy

Kumar retired in 2001, and later served as chairman of the Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority before stepping away from public service in 2014. The former civil servant-turned-artist has been drawing since his college days. “I sketched for the college magazine and even doodled in the back of my notebooks at school,” he says in a voice full of nostalgia and joy. “Later, while in service, I kept making drawings. It was a hobby, but one that gave me immense joy.”

The drawings on display were created between 2003 and 2023. The exhibition has pictures from both Mussoorie and Delhi — two places where Kumar has lived for long periods. When asked to pick a favourite from the featured works, he remarks, “Every picture is a favourite because each one has a memory associated with it.”. He recalls how some sketches of the Alaknanda river were made after treks with young probationers to Badrinath and the Valley of Flowers. “On the way back, there were scenic spots so beautiful that I would stop, sit, and draw. Whenever I look at those sketches, I remember the exact place where I made them.”

“I try to relate my drawings to what is happening around,” he explains. “The person who sees it should also feel a connection — whether it is something seen in the metro, in a shopping mall, or in Lodhi Garden.”

The artist sketches in black and white as he feels, it is the best medium to portray one’s expression without the need for extensive skills in colours or pastels. “Black and white has immense scope,” he adds. “It has been used by major artists for centuries.” His influences range from celebrated cartoonists like R.K. Laxman to 19th-century artists such as James Prinsep.