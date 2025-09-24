Memories In Ink

Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar fondly recalls a spooky tree in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden. The tree was called Chudail Papadi, and folklore feared it as the dwelling of witches. However, to Kumar, the tree was anything but sinister. “It looked a bit scary with its grey scales, but every evening small birds would come and sit on it. Sadly, the tree died and was cut down, and I really miss it,” Kumar tells TMS.
The memories of Chudail Papadi sneak into one of Kumar’s artworks, at ‘Between Delhi & the Clouds’, his first solo exhibition, on view at the India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, till September 26. Curated by Dali by COMDEZ, the show features his pen-and-ink drawings drawn in almost two decades.
A hobby of joy
Kumar retired in 2001, and later served as chairman of the Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority before stepping away from public service in 2014. The former civil servant-turned-artist has been drawing since his college days. “I sketched for the college magazine and even doodled in the back of my notebooks at school,” he says in a voice full of nostalgia and joy. “Later, while in service, I kept making drawings. It was a hobby, but one that gave me immense joy.”
The drawings on display were created between 2003 and 2023. The exhibition has pictures from both Mussoorie and Delhi — two places where Kumar has lived for long periods. When asked to pick a favourite from the featured works, he remarks, “Every picture is a favourite because each one has a memory associated with it.”. He recalls how some sketches of the Alaknanda river were made after treks with young probationers to Badrinath and the Valley of Flowers. “On the way back, there were scenic spots so beautiful that I would stop, sit, and draw. Whenever I look at those sketches, I remember the exact place where I made them.”
“I try to relate my drawings to what is happening around,” he explains. “The person who sees it should also feel a connection — whether it is something seen in the metro, in a shopping mall, or in Lodhi Garden.”
The artist sketches in black and white as he feels, it is the best medium to portray one’s expression without the need for extensive skills in colours or pastels. “Black and white has immense scope,” he adds. “It has been used by major artists for centuries.” His influences range from celebrated cartoonists like R.K. Laxman to 19th-century artists such as James Prinsep.
Sketching memories
Kumar’s trips to Mussoorie inspire sketches of the Alaknanda river winding through rocks, trekking trails, the road to Company Bagh, pilgrimages to Kedarnath and Badrinath, and Char Dukan — a cluster of four shops in Landour famous for their steaming cups of chai.
While discussing his Alaknanda sketch, Kumar happily notes that it was the first time he had drawn water, with ripples and waves. The upper portion of the artwork depicts tall pine trees, while the lower portion shows the river flowing alongside a river embankment. Large rocks interrupt the water’s course, and the sun shines behind the mountains, with its rays represented by thin, black lines.
In Delhi, his sketches revolve around the rickshaws of Old Delhi; veiled women at Jama Masjid; the Daryaganj book market, teeming with people; the spice market of Chandni Chowk, and many more scenes that never seem to end.
Besides sketching, Kumar has also illustrated books like Gup and Gossip from the Hills (2012), Clouds End and Beyond (2017), and Fragrant Words (2019).
“Art is about remembering,” he says, adding, “I remember the place where I made the sketch whenever I see it. The memories are very important.”