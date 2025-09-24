Self-styled godman booked for sexually harassing students at Delhi institute

Delhi Police are on the lookout for a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple female students at a prestigious management institute in the city.

The case came to light following a formal complaint filed on August 4 at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. The accused, believed to be a member of the management committee of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, has been absconding since the allegations surfaced.

During the investigation, police recorded statements from 32 PGDM students enrolled under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) scholarship. Out of these, 17 students accused Saraswati of using abusive language, sending obscene messages, and making unwanted physical advances.

Police sources said that some faculty members and institute administrators allegedly pressured the students to comply with Saraswati’s demands.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with 16 of the victims later recording their statements before a magistrate.

Delhi police also discovered a Volvo car bearing a forged diplomatic number plate – 39 UN 1 – in the basement of the institute. The vehicle, allegedly used by Saraswati, led to a second FIR being filed on August 25, and the car has since been seized.

Despite raids and ongoing surveillance, the accused remains at large. Authorities have intensified efforts to trace his whereabouts.

