Shriram kendra’s RAM lights up navratri

Conceptualised as a grand dance-drama, the production’s origins date back to 1957, when SBKK founder Sumitra Charat Ram, commissioned by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, collaborated with poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and choreographers like Bhagwandas Verma, Guru Gopinath, and Narendra Sharma to create a work that wove tradition with innovation.

First performed at the Feroz Shah Kotla Grounds, RAM quickly became a cultural landmark, eventually travelling to 35 countries and receiving recognition in Yogyakarta for bridging Indian and Southeast Asian Ramayana traditions. It was also specially invited to perform at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, cementing its status as a national treasure.

Over six decades, RAM has evolved into a ritualistic celebration in the city, witnessed by four generations. Each year, the lawns of SBKK transform into a pilgrimage site, drawing lakhs of audiences during Navratri. Under the guidance of chairperson and show director Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, principal choreographer Shashidharan Nair, and associate choreographer Rajkumar Sharma, the production continues to evolve while staying true to its essence.