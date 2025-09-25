Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 200-metre athletics track in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to provide better sports facilities in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a sports centre with a 200-metre athletics track in West Delhi.

The sports complex has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 crore. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the training and development of athletes. It includes a 200-metre, five-lane synthetic athletics track with a special section for the 100-metre sprint. Dedicated areas have been developed for competitive events such as long jump, triple jump, shot put, high jump, and discus throw.

Within the track lies a landscaped multi-purpose area suitable for handball and other field games. The complex also features a volleyball court. In addition, there are separate changing rooms for boys and girls, toilets with water coolers, and dedicated rooms for trainers and sports managers to make training and management more effective.

Speaking at the event, the CM said, “This sports complex will help students prepare for district, state, and national competitions. Rural youth are talented and determined, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the facilities they need to shine.”