Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 200-metre athletics track in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to provide better sports facilities in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a sports centre with a 200-metre athletics track in West Delhi.
The sports complex has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 crore. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the training and development of athletes. It includes a 200-metre, five-lane synthetic athletics track with a special section for the 100-metre sprint. Dedicated areas have been developed for competitive events such as long jump, triple jump, shot put, high jump, and discus throw.
Within the track lies a landscaped multi-purpose area suitable for handball and other field games. The complex also features a volleyball court. In addition, there are separate changing rooms for boys and girls, toilets with water coolers, and dedicated rooms for trainers and sports managers to make training and management more effective.
Speaking at the event, the CM said, “This sports complex will help students prepare for district, state, and national competitions. Rural youth are talented and determined, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the facilities they need to shine.”
Highlighting the government’s focus on education, the Chief Minister noted that nearly Rs 20,000 crore of Delhi’s Rs 1 lakh crore budget has been allocated to the sector, with special attention on developing school and rural sports infrastructure.
She also announced that interstate bus services in and around Delhi would soon resume, with new buses and routes to improve connectivity for remote areas. “By next year, several long-pending rural projects will be completed, bringing lasting benefits to villages,” she added.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “This complex demonstrates how modern facilities can nurture talent. It will not only boost sporting skills but also raise the standard of government education. With 75 new CM Shri Schools being established, government schools will transform into centres of excellence.”
With this initiative, Hiran Kudna now has a facility that promotes health, fitness, teamwork, and determination, giving young athletes the chance to excel and represent Delhi at higher levels.