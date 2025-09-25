Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges L-G to speed up ‘delayed’ Master Plan 2041

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to hasten the “delayed” Master Plan 2041 to meet the national capital’s growing needs.

Speaking after launching works under Delhi Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), Gupta said that the new Delhi Master Plan should be such that it not only presents solutions to the existing developmental issues, but also benefits the upcoming generations for the next 100 years.

Informing that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing the master plan, she said, “It should be out soon. The Delhi government is ready to give its approval on a blank paper for anything that serves the interests of the city’s people.”

The chief minister said that after taking charge in February, she summoned the officers concerned and enquired about the draft Master Plan, which had been under preparation for many years.

“I was at my wits end when I saw the draft,” Gupta said, adding that the officers were instructed to come up with a concrete Master Plan that served the interests of people.