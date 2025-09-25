Delhi CM Rekha Gupta urges L-G to speed up ‘delayed’ Master Plan 2041

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to hasten the “delayed” Master Plan 2041 to meet the national capital’s growing needs.
Speaking after launching works under Delhi Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), Gupta said that the new Delhi Master Plan should be such that it not only presents solutions to the existing developmental issues, but also benefits the upcoming generations for the next 100 years.
Informing that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing the master plan, she said, “It should be out soon. The Delhi government is ready to give its approval on a blank paper for anything that serves the interests of the city’s people.”
The chief minister said that after taking charge in February, she summoned the officers concerned and enquired about the draft Master Plan, which had been under preparation for many years.
“I was at my wits end when I saw the draft,” Gupta said, adding that the officers were instructed to come up with a concrete Master Plan that served the interests of people.
“If the country is to be developed, mere developing of the city and the Lutyens’ zone will not suffice. Development of villages is also necessary,” she added. To enhance the civic infrastructure and ensure quality life to people living in villages, The L-G alongwith the CM inaugurated 81 developmental projects in 50 villages DGA from Rohini.
The projects inaugurated span across five zones of Delhi. Among the 81 projects, 16 are in the Dwarka Zone, 10 in the East Zone, 13 in Narela, 20 in the North Zone, and 22 in the Rohini Zone. As part of the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), these works include renovation and upgradation of public buildings, chaupals, community halls, and multipurpose community centres across North Delhi villages such as Pooth Khurd, Bhalaswa, Holambi Khurd, Tiggipur, Ghoga, Sannoth, Bankner, Holambi Kalan, Narela, and Mohammadpur Majri.
The initiatives also feature open gym parks in Old Seemapuri and Karala, as well as improvements to roads, public spaces, and other essential civic amenities, all funded by DDA. The DGA was launched in December 2023 to improve living conditions in villages.