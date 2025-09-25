Delhi HC dismisses PIL over burial of executed terrorists Afzal, Bhatt in Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking removal of the graves of executed terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail, ruling that no law prohibits burials inside prison premises.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the plea after petitioners’ counsel sought to withdraw it with liberty to re-file with supporting data. “No law or rule prohibits cremation or burial inside the jail premises,” the bench observed.

The PIL, filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and Jitendra Singh, argued that the graves encouraged “glorification of terrorism” and turned the jail into a “radical pilgrimage site.”