Dust rises in Delhi as construction work picks up ahead of GRAP

NEW DELHI: Construction activity has intensified across Delhi-NCR in the run-up to winter, just weeks before restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) come into effect.

But residents say many builders are ignoring basic safeguards, worsening dust levels and adding to seasonal pollution woes. GRAP, revised last year, mandates strict curbs on construction and demolition when air quality deteriorates. At Stage III (“Severe” category, AQI 401–450), most dust-generating activities, including earth excavation, piling, brickwork, and road repairs, must stop.

At Stage IV (“Severe+”), even large public projects such as flyovers and highways face suspension. In addition to this, construction activities must adhere to NGT guidelines on construction throughout the year. On the ground, however, residents report little compliance.

“Everywhere you go, there’s some construction site without green screens or proper debris management. Trucks carrying sand and cement spill material on the roads. We keep our windows shut but still wake up to layers of dust on the furniture,” said Daryaganj resident Alok Mehta.

Seema Bhatnagar, a resident of Dwarka, added that repeated seasonal restrictions bring little relief. “The authorities announce curbs every year, but enforcement is weak. Children here have constant cough and allergy issues,” she said.

Activists argue that while the framework exists, oversight remains patchy. Ruchika Sethi, who works with the citizen group ‘Citizens for Clean Air’ in Gurugram, pointed out that smaller residential project often bypass rules altogether.

“Most sites lack proper barriers, and even when metal sheets are installed, they are left with gaping holes. Construction workers routinely toss debris from upper floors, and cutting of iron rods, which releases toxins,” Sethi said.