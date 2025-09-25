'I hope to inspire more women to lead in male-dominated roles,' says first woman president of doctors' body

Has doctors’ safety improved since last year’s RG Kar Hospital incident?

Safety of doctors remains one of the most pressing issues. I would not say there has been a complete resolution. Attacks are still happening. The bigger problem is the lack of strict action afterwards. The problem is not just the attacks but the lack of strict action afterwards. Associations like ours continue to push the government for stronger laws, but progress has been slow. There has to be a national policy for workplace security in healthcare, just as in other professions. Without such laws, security depends on individual hospitals. Making this part of Health Ministry protocols is one of my key agendas.

Women doctors face extra risk during night duties. How do you see this?

This is a very real concern, raised every year, but very little changes. In government setups, things move slowly—clearances can take years. In tier-one cities like Delhi, conditions are better with guards, CCTV and lighting. But in tier-two cities and peripheral hospitals, the situation is starkly different. There are no guards, wards are poorly lit, and security is practically absent. A doctor walking through an unlit corridor at midnight should not have to fear for her safety. We usually approach matters through protocol, but sometimes I feel we need to be more aggressive. Until stricter measures are taken, women residents will remain vulnerable.