In Memoriam: In the age of Sophia Loren, there was also Claudia Cardinale

Claudia Cardinale, a star of Italian Neo-Realist cinema, had less purr than Sophia Loren, less sauce than Gina Lollobrigida, but had more girl-next-door charm than both of them put together.

She was just of a different mould. She was more likely what the Italian boy on screen would take home to his Italian mamma, and with her nod, get her to drive pillion on his scooty all over Rome. However, she could also play a post-war European glamour girl.

Cardinale, who had been living in Nemours, south of Paris, died at age 87 on September 23. The leading ladies of films by Italian masters of the 1960s and the 1970s, Luchino Visconti (The Leopard, Sandra, Rocco and His Brothers), Federico Fellini (8½) and Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in the West), and other great European auteurs such as Werner Herzog (Fitzcarraldo), she had headlined more than 150 films in her six-decade career in Europe.

Hollywood, too, came calling -- she is remembered for the comedy classic The Pink Panther, in which she played a princess with a jewel, whom the thief-hero (David Niven) is after. Cardinale, reportedly, loved Niven’s observation about her—“along with spaghetti, Claudia, you're Italy's greatest invention”.