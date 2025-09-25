IP University to launch its school on filmmaking soon

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) is all set to open its own Film School from the next academic session to train students in various aspects of filmmaking.

The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma during a function at the university’s east campus on Tuesday, organised for the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film “Tu Meri Poori Kahani.”

Prof Verma said the Film School would initially launch degree courses, followed by short-term certificate programmes to enable young talent to step into the world of cinema. “We are also planning to host a Film Festival at the University where stories from around the world will meet the stories of our own students,” he added.

Highlighting the continuing power of the medium, he said, “Even in the digital age, cinema continues to be the most powerful medium. Films do not just tell stories but they stir emotions, break stereotypes and dare us to dream bigger.”

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who attended the event along with the film’s star cast, described the present era as one of “entertainment and transformation.” Addressing students, he urged them to “ignite their inner fire to achieve their goals.”