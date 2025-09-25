Medical leadership still a boys’ club: 1st woman president of doctors’ body

Dr Devaunshi Paul from Safdarjung Hospital has been elected president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), becoming the first woman to head a national-level resident doctors’ body in India. In an interview with TNIE, she spoke about women’s representation in leadership, continuing attacks on doctors, the unresolved issue of long working hours, and how the lack of permanent recruitment is pushing young residents into the private sector. Excerpts:

What does being the first woman president of FORDA mean to you?

Honestly, it feels both humbling and a privilege. Women have had very limited representation in such positions, not because we cannot lead, but because opportunities are rarely given to us. For men, leadership often comes naturally through networks; for women, it is an uphill climb. I am grateful to my seniors who believed in me and gave me this chance. I am also the first woman president of the Safdarjung RDA. I hope this inspires other women to step forward. Personally, I believe women bring a different style of leadership—less aggressive, more balanced, and more empathetic. That balance is vital for associations constantly negotiating between doctors, hospital administrations, and the government.