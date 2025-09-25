No making reels inside metros, warns DMRC

NEW DELHI: Commuters on the Delhi Metro now face a new warning, not against eating, sitting on the floor, or playing loud music, but against shooting Instagram reels and other social media content inside coaches.

From September 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has started in-train announcements across its network, cautioning passengers that recording dance videos, reels, or similar activities is strictly prohibited and may attract penalties. Announcements are made in both English and Hindi and are expected to cover the entire network this week.

“Passengers often get inconvenienced when people create content inside trains. This step ensures a more comfortable travel experience,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. While the Metro Railways Act, 2002, does not explicitly mention social media filming, commuters causing nuisance can be fined under its provisions. DMRC officials confirmed that recording reels now falls under this ambit.