Six switching sub-stations opened to boost electric bus charging infrastructure in Delhi

These inaugurations are part of the ongoing ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ launched to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, a fortnight during which 75 services and projects are being dedicated to the public. CM also highlighted her government’s accelerated pace of work, including inaugurations of roads and community centers worth Rs 760 crore in Pooth Khurd, a modern athletics track in Hiran Kudna, and distribution of nutrition kits in Bawana.

Significant transport developments include the relaunch of interstate bus services to Baghpat after 18 years and the addition of 125 new electric buses. She praised the Power and Transport departments for their synergy, with special mention of the ministers’ leadership.

The Chief Minister also announced a mega inauguration on September 30, including projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore for Yamuna river revival, with 46 schemes of STPs, sewer lines, and water reservoirs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate Asia’s largest STP at Okhla.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that Delhi’s public transport system is being rebuilt for sustainable mobility. Power Minister Ashish Sood reaffirmed that every household and depot will have reliable power, with upgrades planned wherever required.