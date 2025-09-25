Six switching sub-stations opened to boost electric bus charging infrastructure in Delhi

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated six modern Switching Sub-Stations to strengthen Delhi’s electric bus charging infrastructure.
The substations, developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (TPDDL), are located at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop, and Narela. BRPL’s five substations at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Okhla Central Workshop will provide charging for 970 EV buses, while TPDDL’s Narela substation will cater to 200 buses. Together, these facilities ensure reliable, clean, and sustainable transport for approximately 1,170 EV buses in Delhi.
In her address, the Chief Minister emphasised her government’s commitment to timely execution, contrasting it with previous administrations. “Previous governments only made noise and advertised everything, while we are focused on delivering results. Six inaugurations at one place in one day prove that we are here to work, not just talk,” she said.
These inaugurations are part of the ongoing ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ launched to mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, a fortnight during which 75 services and projects are being dedicated to the public. CM also highlighted her government’s accelerated pace of work, including inaugurations of roads and community centers worth Rs 760 crore in Pooth Khurd, a modern athletics track in Hiran Kudna, and distribution of nutrition kits in Bawana.
Significant transport developments include the relaunch of interstate bus services to Baghpat after 18 years and the addition of 125 new electric buses. She praised the Power and Transport departments for their synergy, with special mention of the ministers’ leadership.
The Chief Minister also announced a mega inauguration on September 30, including projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore for Yamuna river revival, with 46 schemes of STPs, sewer lines, and water reservoirs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate Asia’s largest STP at Okhla.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that Delhi’s public transport system is being rebuilt for sustainable mobility. Power Minister Ashish Sood reaffirmed that every household and depot will have reliable power, with upgrades planned wherever required.