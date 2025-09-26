Delhi CM inaugurates automated puzzle car parking

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

She also laid the foundation for a similar facility at Bharat Darshan Park, Punjabi Bagh. The newly inaugurated facility can accommodate 225 vehicles, while the upcoming one will house 188 vehicles.

The automated parking lot spans 3,000 square metres and features 9 modules with separate levels for SUVs and sedans. With no human intervention required, vehicle owners simply park their cars on a platform, and the system automatically stores them in designated spaces.

The average retrieval time is just 150 seconds, improving convenience for users. In addition, the facility’s facade will be used for advertisements, generating additional revenue for the MCD, which will be reinvested into civic improvements. Operations and maintenance for the next ten years have been arranged to ensure smooth functioning, said MCD officials. The Bharat Darshan Park parking will also be a multilevel automated puzzle car parking system, with a budget of Rs 31.65 crore.

Covering 1,500 square metres, the facility will include 8 modules and accommodate 188 vehicles. During her visit, the chief minister reviewed the facility and instructed officials to prioritise citizens’ convenience and safety. She highlighted that parking has long been a source of stress in Delhi, with vehicles often parked on roadsides, causing traffic issues and disputes.

She said Delhi has been facing issues with roads, flyovers, schools, hospitals, malls, and parking for the past 27 years, and these need to be repaired and improved to make life easier for people. “I don’t mind if no big project is done, but basic infrastructure should be upgraded for the people. I want to resolve the issues of roads, sewers, parking first,” CM added.