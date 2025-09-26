Delhi government approves 431 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for rural development

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, in the very first meeting of the newly formed Delhi Rural Development Board, has approved 431 new projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore for rural areas.

Chairing the meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said villages are not only symbols of tradition and culture but also the lifeline of Delhi. The government aims to strengthen basic infrastructure in rural areas and speed up development work. She assured that there will be no shortage of funds for village development.

The approved funds will be used for building approach roads and village roads, developing ponds and reservoirs, and setting up community centres, parks, cremation grounds, sports fields, gyms, and libraries. Drainage systems, chaupals, banquet halls, and other facilities will also be built or renovated. Additionally, drinking water facilities, streetlights, and other need-based works will be provided to make villages better connected and better equipped.