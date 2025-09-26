Delhi government approves 431 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for rural development

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, in the very first meeting of the newly formed Delhi Rural Development Board, has approved 431 new projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore for rural areas.
Chairing the meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said villages are not only symbols of tradition and culture but also the lifeline of Delhi. The government aims to strengthen basic infrastructure in rural areas and speed up development work. She assured that there will be no shortage of funds for village development.
The approved funds will be used for building approach roads and village roads, developing ponds and reservoirs, and setting up community centres, parks, cremation grounds, sports fields, gyms, and libraries. Drainage systems, chaupals, banquet halls, and other facilities will also be built or renovated. Additionally, drinking water facilities, streetlights, and other need-based works will be provided to make villages better connected and better equipped.
The Chief Minister pointed out that in the very first meeting, projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore had been cleared — a first for Delhi. These funds will cover 30 assembly constituencies and 4 parliamentary constituencies.
She directed officials to quickly prepare an area-wise list of projects for each constituency so that approvals and execution can move forward. Setting clear priorities, she noted, would bring more transparency and speed to the work.
The government informed that many village projects in the city are still pending. After reviewing both old and new proposals, the Board approved 431 new schemes to provide modern facilities in all villages.
The CM instructed officials to complete all rural development projects within the set timeframe and stressed that her government is committed to giving rural residents the same basic facilities as urban residents. The projects will be carried out with the help of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Municipal Corporation and other agencies.