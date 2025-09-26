Delhi to conduct its first cloud seeding trial in October as part of plan to tackle pollution

“From promoting electric mobility to reducing smog emissions, we are working on every possible front. This MoU will pave the way for cloud seeding trials that will provide valuable data and potentially offer a new tool in our fight against pollution,” CM Gupta said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently granted approval to IIT Kanpur under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. The clearance allows the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur to conduct the operations using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT). The flights will be conducted under strict visual flight rules, in compliance with air traffic regulations, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities.

The operations will also follow safety, security, and environmental guidelines issued by the DGCA. The cloud seeding trials are being coordinated with experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. Meteorological conditions will play a crucial role in determining the days on which the operations can be conducted to maximize effectiveness.

The project has faced several delays since its initial announcement. Originally scheduled between July 4 and 11, the trial was postponed due to monsoon rains, which were not suitable for cloud seeding.

Subsequent windows in late August and early September were also deferred after consultations with meteorological experts and assessments of prevailing weather conditions.